Thomas Russell Hawkins, Sr.
Candler - Thomas Russell Hawkins, Sr., 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Asheville, NC.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late James Russell Hawkins and Annie Mae Moore Hawkins. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Joan Hawkins; son, James Christopher Hawkins; and sister, Nancy Bradley
Mr. Hawkins was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Hawkins TV for more than 30 years. During that time he sponsored and coached the Hawkins TV Little League team, and was very involved in the Erwin and West Buncombe Youth League. He was loved and admired by many people in the community and he enjoyed helping others. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Crompton Hawkins of the home; children: Thomas Hawkins, Jr. and wife Gail of Atlanta, GA, Sandra Thompson and husband Jeff of Candler, and Kim Clement and husband Perry of Canton; step-daughter, Barbie Burnette and husband Rodney of Wolf Laurel; grandchildren: Tyler Thompson, Michael Thompson, Ashley Swain, Breanne Roberts, and Aaron Duckett; sisters: Annette Buckner and husband Bruce of Blacksburg, SC, Loretta Freeman and husband Raymond of Statesville, Shirley Taylor of Leicester, Judy Owenby and husband Clarence of Vale, and Kathy Lovelace and husband Bruce of Canton; brother-in-law, Don Bradley of Brevard; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
To sign Mr. Hawkins' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com