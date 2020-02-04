|
Thomas Skinner, Jr.
Thomas Burn Skinner, Jr. 66, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born July 18, 1953 to the late Thomas Burn Skinner, Sr. and Elizabeth Jabber Skinner.
He was a graduate of Asheville High School Class of 1971. Thomas enrolled in Carolina Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC and later attended Blanton Business College in Asheville. He was a veteran of the U S Navy as a Communications Operator during the Vietnam War and received several awards and citations. Thomas was previously employed with the US Postal Service and was a current employee of the Charles George VA Medical Center.
Thomas loved music and he had a style of his own which was reflected in his shoes, clothes and cars. Thomas was affectionately known as "Cloudy" by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by sister, Angela Skinner; nephews Jeffrey Andrews and Randall Beavers.
Thomas is survived by daughter, Carmen W. Harper (Carlos); sisters, Verdie Beavers (Randall) and Elaine Skinner; brothers, Jeffrey Skinner and Kenneth Skinner; nephews, Michael Skinner, Xylas Andrews, Dashawn Beavers, and Devon Beavers; other relatives and friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020