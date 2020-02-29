|
Thomas "Tommy" Vance Stepp
Black Mountain - Thomas "Tommy" Vance Stepp, 80, of Black Mountain, NC, passed away February 27, 2020 at home.
Tommy was born June 28, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Jonas Lee Stepp and Dorothy McCall Stepp. Tommy was a self-employed mechanic specializing in the restoration of vintage cars. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Military Air Police and was stationed in Montgomery, AL.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Lee Stepp.
Tommy is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Stepp Doalson (Charlie) of Old Fort, NC and Angela Stepp Monson (Steve) of Alton, IL; son, William Daniel "Danny" Ford (Jennifer) of Old Fort, NC; sister, Rowena Stepp McClure of Black Mountain, NC; sister-in-law, Ruth Callison Stepp (Jimmy) of Darlington, SC; six grandchildren, Thomas Vance Doalson, Ashleigh Monson Jason (Charlie), Corry Danielle Ford, Cole Jordon Ford, Erin Madison Ward (Matthew) and Collin Jesse Ford.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. A celebration of life service will immediately follow.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 235, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or the Black Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Association, 106 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to family and friends in the celebration of life for Tommy Stepp.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020