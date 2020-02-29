Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Vance "Tommy" Stepp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Vance "Tommy" Stepp Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Vance Stepp

Black Mountain - Thomas "Tommy" Vance Stepp, 80, of Black Mountain, NC, passed away February 27, 2020 at home.

Tommy was born June 28, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Jonas Lee Stepp and Dorothy McCall Stepp. Tommy was a self-employed mechanic specializing in the restoration of vintage cars. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Military Air Police and was stationed in Montgomery, AL.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Lee Stepp.

Tommy is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Stepp Doalson (Charlie) of Old Fort, NC and Angela Stepp Monson (Steve) of Alton, IL; son, William Daniel "Danny" Ford (Jennifer) of Old Fort, NC; sister, Rowena Stepp McClure of Black Mountain, NC; sister-in-law, Ruth Callison Stepp (Jimmy) of Darlington, SC; six grandchildren, Thomas Vance Doalson, Ashleigh Monson Jason (Charlie), Corry Danielle Ford, Cole Jordon Ford, Erin Madison Ward (Matthew) and Collin Jesse Ford.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. A celebration of life service will immediately follow.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 235, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or the Black Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Association, 106 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to family and friends in the celebration of life for Tommy Stepp.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -