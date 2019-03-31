Services
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Howell Home Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Brooks Howell Home Chapel
Thurman Preston Hill Obituary
Thurman Preston Hill

Asheville - Thurman Preston Hill, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brooks Howell Home.

Preston as he was fondly known, was a native of Asheville and a son of the late Thurman Preston Hill, Sr. and Jamie Drake Hill.

Preston proudly worked for the Asheville Citizen-Times Publishing Company as a Mailer in the Distribution Center. He retired after 43 years of service. For 62 years, he was a member of Ivy Hill Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Preston was a resident of Lee Ave. for 58 years and enjoyed being a good neighbor to the other residents.

Preston was preceded in death by a special cousin, Emily Ballard. Surviving family include his wife of 62 years, Juanita Emory Hill; daughter, Carole Martin (Joel); grandson, Clint Martin; granddaughter, Anna Martin; brother-in-law, Worth Emory (Marie); sister-in-law, Marjorie Emory; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be 4 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019, Brooks Howell Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 PM in the chapel.

Acknowledgements maybe received at

rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
