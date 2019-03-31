|
|
Thurman Preston Hill
Asheville - Thurman Preston Hill, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brooks Howell Home.
Preston as he was fondly known, was a native of Asheville and a son of the late Thurman Preston Hill, Sr. and Jamie Drake Hill.
Preston proudly worked for the Asheville Citizen-Times Publishing Company as a Mailer in the Distribution Center. He retired after 43 years of service. For 62 years, he was a member of Ivy Hill Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Preston was a resident of Lee Ave. for 58 years and enjoyed being a good neighbor to the other residents.
Preston was preceded in death by a special cousin, Emily Ballard. Surviving family include his wife of 62 years, Juanita Emory Hill; daughter, Carole Martin (Joel); grandson, Clint Martin; granddaughter, Anna Martin; brother-in-law, Worth Emory (Marie); sister-in-law, Marjorie Emory; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be 4 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019, Brooks Howell Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 PM in the chapel.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019