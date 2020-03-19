|
|
Tilda Rogers
Leicester - Matilda Hardin "Tilda" Rogers, 88, of the Newfound Community, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dolly Stamey Hardin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, H. M. Rogers, who died in 2018; four sisters, Yetta Hardin, Catherine Jolly, Tootsie Ward and Doris Burnette; and two brothers, Roy and Bobby Hardin. Tilda was a homemaker and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Monty Rogers (Beth) of Leicester; a brother, John Ray Hardin of Canton; two grandchildren, Andrew Rogers (Cassie) and Haley Seager (Chris); and four great-grandchildren, Genna and Holden Rogers and Blakely and Brooks Seager.
Anyone who knew Tilda and H. M. knew that they always put others before themselves. The last thing they would want during these uncertain times would be to compromise the health and well-being of others by coming together as a group. It is in keeping with that spirit, that the family ask for understanding from everyone as they consider how best to honor Tilda's life and what she meant to them.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Bobby Smith and Reverend Jack W. Collins officiating. At other times, friends may call or visit the family at the home of Monty and Beth Rogers. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Aston Park Health Care Center for the loving care given to Tilda during her time in their care.
The care of Mrs. Rogers has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020