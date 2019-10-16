|
Tillery Kirk Payne
Marshall - Tillery Kirk Payne, 89 of Little Pine Community, passed quietly at home Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He is the son of the late Joe M. and Myrtle Wilde Payne and a resident of Madison County most of his life. Mr. Payne was a US Army Veteran, a retired farmer and school bus driver. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, and a step daughter-in-law, Pam Burnette.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Shope Payne; a son, Monty Payne (Sherri); step-sons, Larry Burnette, Jerry Burnette, and Ricky Burnette (Judy); grandchildren, Shonn, Jeremy, Nathan, Brandon, Kristin and Amber: and six great grandchildren.
A service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Kirk Payne Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019