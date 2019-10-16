Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Tillery Kirk Payne

Tillery Kirk Payne Obituary
Tillery Kirk Payne

Marshall - Tillery Kirk Payne, 89 of Little Pine Community, passed quietly at home Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He is the son of the late Joe M. and Myrtle Wilde Payne and a resident of Madison County most of his life. Mr. Payne was a US Army Veteran, a retired farmer and school bus driver. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, and a step daughter-in-law, Pam Burnette.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Shope Payne; a son, Monty Payne (Sherri); step-sons, Larry Burnette, Jerry Burnette, and Ricky Burnette (Judy); grandchildren, Shonn, Jeremy, Nathan, Brandon, Kristin and Amber: and six great grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Kirk Payne Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
