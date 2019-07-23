|
Tim Bradley
Marshall - Tim Bradley, 58, of Grapevine Road, Marshall, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Ralph E. Bradley and the late Ellen Norton Bradley and a lifelong resident of Madison County. He was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, Tim is survived by his daughter, Carrie Merck (Mark); grandchildren, Grayson and Fiona Merck; the mother of their precious daughter, Gail Craine; sisters, Debbie Rice (Billy), Lorraine Allison (Tommy), and Loretta Terry (Rick); brothers, Billy (Phyllis) and Bobby Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Ken Parker, Phillip Parker and Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sams Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 23, 2019