Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Tim Bradley Obituary
Tim Bradley

Marshall - Tim Bradley, 58, of Grapevine Road, Marshall, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Ralph E. Bradley and the late Ellen Norton Bradley and a lifelong resident of Madison County. He was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, Tim is survived by his daughter, Carrie Merck (Mark); grandchildren, Grayson and Fiona Merck; the mother of their precious daughter, Gail Craine; sisters, Debbie Rice (Billy), Lorraine Allison (Tommy), and Loretta Terry (Rick); brothers, Billy (Phyllis) and Bobby Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Ken Parker, Phillip Parker and Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sams Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 23, 2019
