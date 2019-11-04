Services
Timmy Lee Greer

Timmy Lee Greer Obituary
Timmy Lee Greer

Fairview - Timmy Lee Greer, 56 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Mission Hospital-Memorial Campus. Timmy was born in Lansing, IL, on May 5, 1963, to the late Colbert Ray Greer and Ruth Ellen Higgins Greer. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved being outdoors. Timmy was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, son, minister, and provider for his family.

In addition to his father, Timmy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Diann Hand.

In addition to his mother, Timmy is survived by his loving wife (and childhood sweetheart) of 33 years, Deborah Hand Greer; sons, Aaron Greer (Bekah) and Jordan Greer (Courtney); father-in-law, Bishop Dwayne "Pope" Hand; grandson, Gideon Greer; brother, Tommy; and sister, Shirley.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 4, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations with Pastor David Bridges officiating. Burial followed at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Apostolic Church of Morganton at 325 Drexel Rd, Morganton, NC 28655.

Tim would want you to know, "Keep your fork. The best is yet to come!"

A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at www.garrettfuneralscremations.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
