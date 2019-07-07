|
Timothy A. Mikulik, Sr.
Leicester - Timothy A. Mikulik, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He worked with his hands, both as a carpenter and mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Totten and beloved dog, Little Girl.
He is survived by his children, Tim Mikulik, Jr. and Christina Smith; grandsons, Anthony and Jaxson; brother, Ray Rosenberger and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn, Candler. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn on Monday, July 8th at 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019