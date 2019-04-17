|
Timothy Clinard Pennell, M.D.
- - Dr. Timothy Pennell passed away peacefully at Salemtowne Retirement Community with family by his side on April 13th. His life was lived fully with a commitment to family, faith and service. Pennell was born October 31, 1933 in Asheville, North Carolina to George Clingman Pennell and Madeline White Pennell who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his spouse of sixty-four years, Jacquelynne Clay Pennell in 2017. Surviving are his sister, Mary George Pennell Brewer (Luther), three children: Melanie Pennell Broyhill (Ed), Cliff Pennell (Sarah), and Jennifer Pennell Gortney (Ron). He was blessed with nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Elizabeth Broyhill Morris (Scott, great grandson Woodson and great granddaughter Nora Anne), James Broyhill (Britney and great grandson Jameson), Penn Broyhill (Natalie), Tim Pennell (Chris), Clayton Pennell (Ashley and great granddaughter Cora), Rhandee Gortney Sauer (Justin), Rylee Gortney, Hannah Gortney, and McCourry Gortney. His extended family included many nieces and nephews and their families. He is also survived by his special friend Yvonne Anderson.
Dr. Pennell graduated from Wake Forest University in 1955 and from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston Salem, North Carolina in 1960. His postdoctoral training included an Internship in Surgery, Resident in General and Thoracic Surgery, and Resident in General and Cardiothoracic Surgery, all at Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Winston Salem, North Carolina.
In addition to his clinical practice, which touched many, many lives, Dr. Pennell held extensive professional positions at Bowman Gray School of Medicine and North Carolina Baptist Hospital (Wake Forest Baptist Health) including: Instructor in Surgery and Teaching Fellow of American Thoracic Society, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Associate Professor of Surgery, Professor of Surgery, Director and Consultant of International Health Affairs, and Chief of Professional Services.
During his tenure at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Pennell served on numerous professional committees and advisory boards including: Faculty Executive Council, chairman of Graduate Medical Education, chairman of House Staff Committee (Department of Surgery), Admissions, Curriculum, Ethics, Christian Medical Society, Clinical Research Practices Committee, School of Pastoral Care, School of Allied Health, and NC Baptist Hospital Board of Trustees.
Dr. Pennell served extensively on professional boards throughout his professional career including: American College of Surgeon, Southeastern Surgical Congress, North Carolina Medical Society, Forsyth County Medical Society, North Carolina Surgical Association, Winston Salem Surgical Society, Forsyth Cancer Services, American Cancer Society, and Wake Forest University Sports Medicine Program. He was awarded Wake Forest University's highest honor, The Medallion of Merit in 2005.
Throughout his lifetime, Dr. Pennell lived by the first command he gave to himself: "Be a servant healer". From 1982 to 2000, he was director of the Office of International Health Affairs at Wake Forest School of Medicine. He was known as a man of great faith, a medical missionary, a global health advocate and a mentor to many. Dr. Pennell believed in a "no boundaries in medicine" approach to life through many global health outreach and education initiatives. He has been quoted as saying, "Community knows no boundaries. What happens in Syria affects Winston Salem. What happens anywhere affects what happens everywhere".
Dr. Pennell's influence was far-reaching. He set up student-faculty exchanges in Japan, India, Italy and China. Together with Dr. Richard Janeway, he started the first formal medical exchange program with Sun Yat-sen University in China. He personally traveled to more than 100 countries and served on more than 22 mission boards and sending agencies. Today there are two funds in Dr. Pennell's name offered through Wake Forest Baptist Health's Office of Global Health, The Timothy C. Pennell International Fellowship Fund and The Pennell Pro Humanitate Vitae Fund.
A charter member of Knollwood Baptist Church, Dr. Pennell served his church and community in numerous ways, serving on committees and boards throughout Winston Salem, North Carolina, the US, and abroad. Locally, he gave over 100 presentations on drug abuse and prevention in the 1970's. He was the founder of the first free and volunteer downtown medical church clinics in the state as well as creating the WSFCS sports medicine programs.
His attraction to and accomplishments in the outdoors were wide and varied. He was the first licensed hunting & fishing guide in North Carolina. He treasured spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren on a trout stream, coastal flat, duck blind or at his beloved Lake Lure.
His accolades were many. He was a gifted and devoted physician. A man of inspired faith, he was a friend to many and someone who served locally and around the world. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Knollwood Baptist Church (330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104), followed by a reception.
The family wishes to acknowledge Adrian Wardlow for being such a loving caregiver for both Tim and Jacque over the years; as well as thank Wake Forest Baptist Health and Salemtowne Rehab for the great care provided to Dr. Pennell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Pennell's honor can be made to: Knollwood Baptist Church Celebration Fund (330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104); Fairfield Mountains Chapel (1384 Buffalo Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746); Salemtowne Retirement Center's Benevolent Fund (1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106) or Cancer Services (3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103). Our sincere appreciation is expressed to Salem Funeral & Cremations for their assistance. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019