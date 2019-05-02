|
Timothy David Gasperson
Arden - Timothy David Gasperson, 63 of Arden, NC passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2019 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Tim lived on the Gasperson family "River Property" that he had turned into a beautiful retreat for himself and every family member.
It was his wish that everyone who visited have a good time enjoying the property and his hard work.
With this in mind, his family would like to invite any one that will, to join us on Saturday, May 4 @ 1:00pm as we gather for a covered dish picnic at his home to honor and remember him. Please come and bring a covered dish along with a chair so we can all share a part of Tim with his family and his beloved dog Gracie, enjoying the property that he loved so much located at 16 Bare Leigh Trail, Arden, NC. Please direct any questions to Rose @ 828-645-6915.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019