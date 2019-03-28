|
|
Timothy "Tim" Feid
Arden - Timothy "Tim" James Feid, 73, of Arden, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Robert and Pearl McCarthy Feid.
Graduating from Luther High School North in Chicago, Tim earned an associate degree from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University. After leaving Skil Corporation in Chicago, he became materials manager of Clark Equipment Company in Benton Harbor Michigan, transferring to the Arden plant which became Volvo Construction Equipment. Upon leaving Volvo, he bought a company called ISS Technologies that sells and services a variety of communication needs.
Tim was active in the community and coached his children in baseball, soccer and basketball. Later he became part of the "chain gang" for Roberson football games and part of the announcing crew for the high school soccer games. He seldom missed a game that any of his grandchildren played.
He was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity for over 40 years, serving on the Congregation Council in every executive position for 20 years. He organized the yard guard which maintains the outdoor property. His motto was "find a need and fill it", which was reflected by the way he lived his life.
Tim is survived by his high school sweetheart, Corinne Anita Feid, of whom he was married to for 52 years; one daughter, Susan Feid Heath (David); two sons, Steven Feid (Angelia) and Brian Feid (Jenny) all of Arden as well as eight grandchildren, Logan, Rachel, Meredith, Sophia, McKenna, Alexa, Carson and Courtney.
A service celebrating Tim's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that contributions be made in Tim's memory to the Lutheran Church of the Nativity, (www.nativityarden.org) PO Box 208, Arden, NC 28704.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 28, 2019