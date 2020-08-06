Tom Jeffrey "Tommy" Rhodes
Asheville - Tom Jeffrey "Tommy" Rhodes, 62, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence.
Tommy was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on July 13, 2020 to the late Tom S. Rhodes and Cecile Fox Rhodes. He was married to his wife of 27 years, Odessa Louise Rhodes, who preceded him in death in 2008. Tommy was a member of Oakley Baptist Church and retired from Double Tree Hotel's maintenance department in 2016.
Survivors include two step sons, Robert Schultz of Henderson County and Michael Schultz; a sister, Lynda Rhodes Adams of Asheville; two brothers, David Rhodes of Fairview and Jonathan Rhodes of Mt. Pleasant, SC; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Asheville. The family requests that those attending practice social distancing. Masks will be provided. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com