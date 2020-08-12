Tommie Rice Eller
Asheville - Asheville - Edith Ann "Tommie" Rice Eller, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Eller was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County and was a daughter of the late James Hillard Rice and Jennie Miller Rice. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dan W. Eller who passed away in 1981; sister, Sarah Chaney and husband Jimmy; brothers: Jack Rice, Gene Rice and wife Pauline, Hugh Rice and wife Dot; and nephew, James David Chaney.
Mrs. Eller worked as an associate at Eckerd's Drug Store for almost 20 years and was an owner, along with her late husband, Dan, of the Garden Spot. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the Sprinkle Bagwell Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her sons: Gary Eller of Asheville, and Tony Eller and wife Karen of Mandeville, LA; granddaughter, Ashley Marie Eller; grandson, Daniel Scott Eller; sister-in-law, Viola Rice; Auntie to Judy and Chuck Driggers, and Scotty and Mike Rice all of Asheville; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park, with The Rev. Nancy D. Walton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mission K9 Rescue, P.O. Box 395
Needville, TX 77461-0395 or online at www. missionk9rescue.org
