Tommy Edmonds
Mars Hill - Tommy Edmonds, age 65, of Mars Hill was healed Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Tommy was born August 28, 1954 in Buncombe County to the late Jim and Bessie Smiley Edmonds; he was a resident of Buncombe County until moving to Mars Hill in 1993. Tommy worked at Parks Automotive and Matthews Ford and retired from AVL Technologies. He was a US Army veteran. Tommy loved painting cars and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Teresa Wheeler Edmonds; daughter, Kim Hoffman and husband Mark of Candler; sons, Lee Edmonds of Weaverville and Jason Edmonds and wife Angel of Burnsville; sister, Mary Ann Wheeler and husband Jim of Weaverville; six grandchildren, Jazzmyn, Kamiah, River, Shea, Tori, and Sierra; and two great grandchildren, Easton and Kimberly.
His memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Jonathan Sluder and Nathaniel Ayers will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Groh and the staff of CVICU at Mission Hospital.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Edmond's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019