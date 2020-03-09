|
|
Tommy Eugene McFee
Hendersonville - Tommy Eugene McFee, 84, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A native of Buncombe County, he was born July 26, 1935 to the late Kenneth and Ada Reed McFee. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Souther.
Mr. McFee proudly served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, where he earned his Associates Degree in Welding.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cora Ingram McFee; two sons, Tim E. McFee (Vickie) and Teddy McFee (Judy); four daughters, Terri C. McFee (significant other Gary Bradburn), Wanda Souther, Vicki Richardson (Chip), Dawn Cogdill (significant other Perley Gooch); brother, Roy McFee; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 12 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian and burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 until 12:45 PM.
To leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Mr. McFee's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020