Tonia Cheryl Walden

Tonia Cheryl Walden Obituary
Tonia Cheryl Walden

Swannanoa - Tonia Cheryl Walden, 63, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Boone, NC, Tonia was a daughter of Mary Starnes Walden and of the late Rev. Nelson Walden. Tonia was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and worked as a dental assistant in Black Mountain, NC.

In addition to her mother, Tonia is survived by her brothers, Gil Walden (Sheila), Eric Walden (Carol), and Greg Walden; and by a number of nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services were held at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Monroe, NC.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
