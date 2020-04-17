|
|
Tonia Cheryl Walden
Swannanoa - Tonia Cheryl Walden, 63, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Boone, NC, Tonia was a daughter of Mary Starnes Walden and of the late Rev. Nelson Walden. Tonia was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and worked as a dental assistant in Black Mountain, NC.
In addition to her mother, Tonia is survived by her brothers, Gil Walden (Sheila), Eric Walden (Carol), and Greg Walden; and by a number of nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services were held at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Monroe, NC.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020