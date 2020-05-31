Tony Franklin
ALEXANDER - Tony Franklin, age 68, of Alexander died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Tony was born August 28, 1951 in Buncombe County to the late Nelson Elbert and Betty Wells Franklin; he had lived in Buncombe County all of his life. Tony serviced many pump and well systems for the community over the last 35 years. He retired from MSD as a maintenance supervisor. Tony was a member of Grandview Baptist Church in Alexander. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Rice Franklin who died in 2012.
Surviving are his sons, Scott Franklin and wife Arlene and Jason Franklin and wife Hannah all of Alexander; sister, Gail Morrow; brothers, Gary and Thomas Franklin and grandchildren, Harper Franklin and Cassidy Emery.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Doug Huffman will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the funeral.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Tony's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
