Tony Gilbert
1939 - 2020
Asheville - Tony Levoughn Gilbert, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Gaston County, he had resided in Asheville for most of his life. He retired as a postal clerk after 40 years of service with the US Postal Service, and at the time of his retirement, he worked in West Asheville.

He was a member of Abernethy United Methodist Church and was formerly a member of Sunrise Baptist Church. He served as a volunteer for Buncombe County Rescue Squad and was very active in coaching and mentoring with numerous youth and school groups.

Mr. Gilbert was the son of the late Ralph Dixon Gilbert and Ruth Skidmore Gilbert. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Robinson Gilbert who died May 11, 2008; son, John Neal Gilbert and sons-in-law, Jay Cox and Zach Wood.

Surviving are his wife whom he married September 25, 2010, Ellen Acker Gilbert of the home; children, Angela Gilbert Cox of Asheville, Eric Scott Gilbert (Michelle) of Arden and Tina Gilbert Wood of Asheville; and Keith Acker of Mills River; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gilbert of Weaverville; grandchildren, Jake Cox (Jessica), Jordan Cox (Aubree), Kayla Stapp (David), Tyler Gilbert (Myranda Darnell) and C.J. Clark (Jessica); great grandchildren, Knox and Kennedy.

A receiving of friends will be held from 2 to 5 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).

To sign Mr. Gilbert's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
