1968 - 2020
Tony Sebastian Obituary
Tony Sebastian

Asheville - Anthony Lee "Tony" Sebastian, 51, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a residential painter and formerly attended Mt. Pisgah SDA Church and School.

Tony was a son of David Sebastian and the late Carolyn Marie Womack Sebastian.

Surviving in addition to his father are his children, Mitchell Lee Sebastian and Tessa Sebastian both of Asheville; granddaughter, Kayleigh Elizabeth Sebastian; sisters, Starr Sebastian Allen and husband, Bud and Mary Ann Sebastian Bailey and husband, Ben all of Candler; brother, Theodore "Ted" David Sebastian (Kathy McPeters) of Burnsville and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Foster Memorial SDA Church at a later date.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
