|
|
Tracy Lynn Bishop
Asheville - Tracy Lynn Bishop, 58, of Asheville passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville. Born May 16, 1961 in Brevard, she was a daughter of the late Jerry Samuel Bishop and Patricia Ann Patterson Bishop. She was an alumnus of Western Carolina University where she received a B.S. in Recreational Therapy. Surviving is her brother, Matthew Bishop and his spouse, Paige, of Brevard. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020