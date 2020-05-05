Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Lynn Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy Lynn Bishop Obituary
Tracy Lynn Bishop

Asheville - Tracy Lynn Bishop, 58, of Asheville passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville. Born May 16, 1961 in Brevard, she was a daughter of the late Jerry Samuel Bishop and Patricia Ann Patterson Bishop. She was an alumnus of Western Carolina University where she received a B.S. in Recreational Therapy. Surviving is her brother, Matthew Bishop and his spouse, Paige, of Brevard. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now