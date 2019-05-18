Services
Maple Springs Crematory
304 Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 254-6197
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Land of Sky Church
Resources
Tracy Williams Lintz


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tracy Williams Lintz Obituary
Tracy Williams Lintz

Asheville - Tracy Williams Lintz, 55 passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Tracy was born in Jacksonville, FL on May 15, 1963 to the late Nora Lucille Lindsey and George David Williams. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard Shane Lindsey. Tracy enjoyed life, spending time with her family, and reminiscence about the past. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Jonathan J. Barrett (Patrice); a daughter Megan Barrett Mills (Samuel); grandchildren Alexis Mills, Leigha Mills, Shane Barrett, Kaiden Barrett, and Nehemiah Barrett, all of NC. Also survived by siblings JoEllen Lindsey of FL, Dara Mackey (Billy) of NC, Nikki Cain (Joey) of NC, Brandon Williams of NC and DeeDee Buchanan of NC, and several nieces and nephews, all of NC. Her children invite family and friends to join them on Monday, May 20th, 2019 to honor her life. Service will be held at Land of Sky Church from 2-4 pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 18, 2019
