Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Travese Pressley


1978 - 2019
Travese Pressley Obituary
Travese Pressley

Alexander - Travese Bryon Pressley, 41, of 78 Star Flower Rd. passed away Friday, December 27th, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a member of God's Filling Station and was employed with Goodwill Industries where he was affectionately known as "Tank".

He was the son of Judy Brockwell Frederick and the late Gaston Bryon Pressley.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his son, Bryon Garrett Pressley of Asheville; brother, Jeffrey Lee Owenby of Asheville; step father Arthur "Art" Frederick; 4 uncles, aunts and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell officiating. Burial will be in Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
