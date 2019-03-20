Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Christian Creek Church
127 Warren Wilson Road
Swannanoa, NC
Resources
Trena Reed Owenby


1946 - 2019
Trena Reed Owenby Obituary
Trena Reed Owenby

Asheville - Trena Reed Owenby, 72, of Asheville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr., Solace Center in Asheville. Born April 28, 1946 in Asheville, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Lou Nell Stacey Reed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Sandy McIntosh. Surviving are her children, Kevin A. Owenby, Kenneth D. Owenby and his spouse, Lora, all of Black Mountain, and Tracy O. Leech and her spouse, Grant, of Mills River; siblings, Ronnie Reed and his spouse, Edith, Tommy Reed, Missy Fox and her spouse, Charles, and Billy Reed; grandchildren, Shannon Wildes, Ansley Huntley, Zac Owenby, Colton Watkins, Aaron Stone, Samantha Owenby, and Lane Leech; and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christian Creek Church, 127 Warren Wilson Road, Swannanoa, NC in the Fellowship Hall. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
