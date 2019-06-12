|
Troy W. Mann
Canton - Troy Weaver Mann, 81, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.
Troy served as a member of the Canton Board of Alderman and was a member of the Canton Kiwanis Club for many years. In 1977, he helped restart the Key Club at Pisgah High School and acted as advisor for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Hogan Mann; two sons, Randy Mann of Raleigh and Tim Mann (Lisa), of The Woodlands, Texas; three grandsons, Austin, Paxton and Cameron; two granddaughters, Kayleigh and Kaitlyn; and two brothers, Gary Mann (Terri) of Palatine, Illinois and Bob Mann (Kay) of Troutman, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Court Greene officiating. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception at the Canton First Baptist Church fellowship hall at 12:30 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Goodson Sunday School Class and the Mann Sunday School Class of Canton First Baptist Church, 74 Academy Street, Canton, NC 28716.
The care of Mr. Mann has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 12, 2019