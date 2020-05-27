Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
1987 - 2020
Tyler Crowe Obituary
Tyler Crowe

On Monday May 25, 2020 Tyler Crowe passed away. He was born on May 28, 1987. Tyler would have celebrated his 33rd birthday this week. He was born in Cherokee, NC and grew up in Buncombe County. He resided in Cherokee for the past several years. He was a 2005 graduate of TC Roberson High School, having accolades in Football and Wrestling.

Tyler will forever be remembered by his mother, Renee Ballew Gossett, Grandmother Carla Ballew, Brother Josh Gossett (Sierra and Baby Gray). His memory will also be cherished Aunt and Uncle Reva and David Wyatt (Lindley-niece) and Stepfather Mac Gossett. Survivors include his father, Gene (Tunney) Crowe Jr. (Sarah), sisters, Paige, Nikki and Regina Crowe, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Also he is survived by his longtime friend Michael (Sparkplug) Jenkins.

Tyler was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Lenley Ballew, Gene Crowe Sr., Elizabeth Crowe and Betty and Roger Dehart.

Tyler had a kind soul, many artistic and athletic abilities and loved the outdoors. He could make you laugh with any story or funny comment. We will so miss him.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Jamison and Reverend Richard Pickup will officiate. The family will begin to gather for the service at 10:00am at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020
