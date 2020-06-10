Unav B. Cole
Unav B. Cole

Haywood County - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Unav B. Cole or "V" as many knew her, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She went to be with the Lord with a smile on her face on June 6th, 2020 in Haywood County, North Carolina with family by her side. She was in her 84th year.

This great lady was born on October 15, 1936 in Haywood County, a daughter of the late John McLain "Lanie" Cole and Artie Marie Gentry.

Unav was preceded in death by her beloved husband and Army Veteran Marshall Steven Cole, two sisters, Glendal Maxine, Sheila Ann "Dean" and her brother, Franklin Douglas Cole.

Unav was an extremely talented basketball player who was known for her fierce competitive spirt and aggressive defensive play as a guard on the championship-winning Leicester High Lassies' team in the late fifties, and she played as a nominated member of multiple regional and North Carolina state basketball teams. She was a graduate of the 1953 class of Leicester High School in Leicester, North Carolina where she was also a proud member of the 4-H group. She studied business at Cecil's Business College in Asheville and worked in banking and for various local businesses. She was an exceptionally talented musician and pianist who studied formally as a child under Miss. Ella Victoria of the New York Symphony Orchestra.

Unav was one of a few who were blessed to have the gift to "play by ear", and she derived great joy from playing impromptu at gatherings for her entire life. She was also gifted artistically, creating beautiful paintings with both oil and acrylic paints, including an image of an eagle which was featured in the Asheville Citizen-Times for America's Bicentennial birthday celebration in 1976. She wrote music and trained others to play the piano while alive. Her musical talent was second to none as was her love for her children. She was loving, honest and straightforward. If you had the pleasure to know her, the truth she preached to you was beyond reproach. Her love of life, pink carnations, coffee, Hershey chocolate bars and animals were the small things that she enjoyed most.

Unav is survived by two sons, Marshall Steven Cole Jr., Robert Alexander Bradley Jr., one daughter, Marshana Rene' Cole, of Falls Church, Virginia; six granddaughters, Amanda, Carmynn, Camille, Jordan, Jaslyn, and Bridgette; one great-granddaughter, Zari; and one great-grandson, Levi; and one sister-in-law, Rhoda Metcalf Cole of Leicester, North Carolina. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as the extended family of her beloved maternal grandparents, Joseph 'Joe' Burnette Gentry and Mary Loretta 'Retta' Plemmons of Spring Creek, Madison County, North Carolina and her beloved paternal grandparents, Joseph Archibald 'Archie' Cole and Allie Louisa Hall of Buncombe County, North Carolina. She also leaves behind many close cousins from both the Cole and Gentry families that loved and respected her deeply.

A graveside service by Crawford-Ray Funeral will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Leicester, North Carolina. Following the service, family and friends will gather for a celebration of life reception at the Newfound Community Center. In honor of Unav's kind heart, as well as her love of both people and animals, donations can be made in her name to either The Salvation Army or the Asheville Humane Society. Online Condolences please at https://crawfordray.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

