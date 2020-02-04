|
Valeria Brower Robertson
Asheville - Valeria Brower Robertson, Age 87, of Asheville, NC, died on February 3, 2020, in Asheville, NC. She was born November 17, 1932 in Memphis, TN to her parents William Ernest Brower and Fay Braswell Brower and was the eldest of four children. Her siblings include William Ernest Brower, Jr (predeceased), Alice Brower Holley of Peachtree City, GA, and Sharon Brower Artz of Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Messick High School, Memphis, TN.
Mrs. Robertson was an active member of the Memphis, TN and Olive Branch, MS communities. She ran for the Memphis school board in 1971. She was a member of the Women's Medical Auxiliary in Memphis. She served two terms as State House Representative for Desoto County, MS, during which she passed into legislation required statewide hearing screening for all newborns. She was an active member of the Republican Party both in Memphis and northeast Mississippi, and attended two inauguration celebrations during President Ronald Reagan's administration. She was the owner of Payne-Robertson Real Estate Company and developed the Villages of Cedarview residential community in Olive Branch, MS. She also established and funded the Desoto County Health Center in Hernando, MS, which was modeled after the Church Health Center in Memphis, TN. She believed strongly in the power of education, and set up multiple educational scholarships in memory of her daughter Catherine R. Newman at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, MS.
Valeria was a Presbyterian all of her life and her family were members of Evergreen Presbyterian Church for 50 years. Mrs. Robertson attended St. Giles' Chapel at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, NC.
Mrs. Robertson was a devoted wife and mother. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years James Thomas Robertson, M.D. of Asheville, NC; and is survived by their five children: James Thomas Robertson, Jr. of Asheville, NC (Anna), Elizabeth Robertson Morris of Olive Branch, MS (David), Clay Darville Robertson of Hendersonville, NC, Roberta Robertson Beach of Nashville, TN (Clay), and Daniel Payne Robertson, M.D. of Ocala, FL. She was predeceased by her daughter Catherine Robertson Newman of Olive Branch, MS. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Anne M. Fairey (Chris) of Memphis, TN; Elizabeth M. Bass (Jesse) of Olive Branch, MS; James T. Newman of Jacksonville, FL; The Rev. Robert T. Newman of Fayetteville, NC; Kathryn E. Beach of Chicago, IL; Leigh T. Robertson of Columbus, SC; T. Carl Robertson of Asheville, NC; Henry T. Beach of Nashville, TN; Lauren F. Robertson of Miami, FL; Payne D. Robertson of Columbus, SC; Alison W. Robertson. of Ocala, FL; and Emily C. Beach of Nashville, TN; and six great grandchildren: Alice C. Fairey; Emma R. Fairey, Elizabeth (Betsy) B. Bass, Eleanor A. Bass, George T. Fairey, and Clara L. Bass.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm followed by a memorial service at 3:30 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654.
The family asks that any memorials be sent to Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020