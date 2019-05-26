|
|
Valerie Fairchild Congdon
Winters, TX - Valerie Fairchild Congdon, 56, of Winters, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.
Born on May 20, 1963 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she spent most of her adult life in the mountains of Western North Carolina. She loved nature and theater and was able to enjoy both in the Asheville area. She raised her children in Asheville and met her future husband, Jeff Congdon there. Jeff and Valerie married in 2011. They traveled extensively for work and fun and eventually settled in Winters, Texas in 2016. Valerie was able to find fulfillment in her recent position as Director at the Winters Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Doak Hixson, Jr. and Margaret Ann Smith and her eldest brother, Jack Doak Hixon, III, MD.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Jeff Congdon of Winters; her children, Lauren Russell, Alyson Russell, and Randy Burgin and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ann McCarty, Jenny Nelson, and Tim Hixson.
Services will be Friday, May 24 at 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church in Winters, TX Her ashes will be interred with her family in Hixson, TN
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be forwarded to the Winters Public Library 120 North Main Street Winters, TX 79567.
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019