Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Vanda's life story with friends and family

Share Vanda's life story with friends and family

Vanda Houston Robertson



Asheville - Vanda Houston Robertson of Asheville, NC, age 84, went to meet the Lord on August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by Billy F. Robertson, husband, Linda R. Kluttz, daughter and Joanie R. Murdock. Survived by Shirley R. Sweatt, daughter, Frank P. Roberts, son, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



There was a private family gathering but no public service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store