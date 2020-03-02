|
Van Q. Hough
Asheville - A decorated Naval aviator completed his final flight on February 17, 2020. Van Hough (VQ) was born January 30, 1934, in Fort Myers, FL. He was predeceased by his parents Scott and Hester Hough and his sister Tess Pollock. Van is survived by his brother Scott Hough of Reston, VA; three daughters: Lee (Rob) Merrill of Asheville, NC, Patty (Marty) Voelker of East Hampton, CT, and Dawn (Jen) Hough of New Milford, CT. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Chris, Jacqui (David), Jessica, James, and Megan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A multi-sport athlete, VQ attended high school in Fort Myers where his skill and dedication led to a football scholarship at West Virginia University. After a year at WVU, he transferred to the University of Florida where he earned a bachelors degree in agriculture. Upon graduation in 1956, VQ attended Naval officer candidate school and subsequently became a flight instructor. A gifted aviator, he was a recipient of the prestigious "Top Gun" award.
Van (Scooter) was an accomplished Navy fighter pilot with over 700 carrier landings and innumerable combat missions in the skies above Vietnam. As a testament to his fighting spirit, after ejecting from his burning A-4 Skyhawk, VQ survived for many hours evading capture behind enemy lines in the jungles of North Vietnam before being rescued. He was later awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the incident.
In 1968 Van moved to New Milford, CT, and flew for United Airlines out of LaGuardia. He relocated to Fort Collins, CO in 1981 and was based out of Denver until his retirement from United in 1994. He then moved to Mars Hill, NC and later lived in Asheville, NC.
Throughout his life, Van enjoyed nature and the outdoors, especially bear hunting, bird-watching and observing local wildlife. One of his favorite treks was a memorable hunting trip that earned him a black bear skin which he proudly displayed for the rest of his days.
Ever the entertainer, Van was quick to kick up his heels when the music started. He also loved playing the banjo and harmonica to the delight of anyone present. Without missing a beat, he continued to entertain many friends at his retirement home and could often be spotted dancing— simply to put a smile on observers' faces.
"Pop Pop" to his beloved grandchildren, he genuinely enjoyed following their numerous activities in school, sports, and the community, and loved sharing their accomplishments with everyone. VQ held a special place in the hearts of the caregivers at his Harmony Memory Care home. His wit and mischievous smile will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
A celebration of VQ's life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 3:30 PM at Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street, Asheville, NC, 28801. VQ's full obituary can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family at Asheville Area Alternative Services, AshevilleAreaAlternative.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MemoryCare.org/ or Four Seasons Hospice.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 15, 2020