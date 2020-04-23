|
|
Vashti R. Carter
Asheville - Vashti R. Carter, faithful loving wife and mother, passed from this life to the next at the age of 92 April 21st. Born on June 16 in Charlotte, N.C. to John H. and Augusta D. Rike, she grew up in Asheville, attending Lee Edward's High School and a year at Asheville Biltmore College. She then spent rewarding years working as a bookkeeper for Southern Dairies. She met and married the love of her life, John Thomas Carter (now deceased) in 1948. She held several secretarial positions over the years, most recently with the N.C. Agricultural Extension Office. She was always willing to participate in volunteer work using those skills as well as her homemaking abilities. She and Tom (her husband) were once honored to be named volunteers of the year by Meals on Wheels.
She departed this life following a period of declining health but held to the hope we can have in Christ. She leaves behind two daughters, Tommie Lynn Carter and Janet C. Pamfilis along with her husband Stan and son Zachary, a sister, Lucy Morgan of Daytona, Fla. and several nieces and a nephew.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020