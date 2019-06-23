|
|
Vera Darlene Johnson Bartlett
Weaverville - Vera Darlene Johnson Bartlett, age 51, unexpectedly went home to her Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She was born February 7, 1968 in Asheville. She was a graduate of Enka High School and Skyland Academy of Cosmetic Arts. She worked at Roses in Candler while putting herself through school. She worked at several hair salons in the Candler area including Regis, Malibu Tan and Structure Hair Design. She left the hairstyling business and worked for the Candler Home Depot for several years. Her final employer until she had to quit was Cosmoprof Beauty Supply.
Vera loved to cook, decorate and spend time with family. Her family was her life and gave her the most joy.
Vera was the daughter of Joann Totten Johnson and Henry Elick Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Darrel Bartlett; her daughter, Heather Denae Bartlett and son, Ryan Matthew Bartlett of the home. They were the light of her life and she was very proud of both. Also surviving are her father, Henry Johnson of Candler; sister, Cheryl Heise and husband Ben of Candler; brother, Charles Johnson and wife Brianna of Horseshoe; sister, Carmen Cordell and husband David of Candler; sister-in-law Kathy Briggs and husband Jimmy and brother-in-law Carroll Bartlett and wife Suzette all of Weaverville; aunt June and uncle John Webster of Harvest, AL; aunt Vera Shandor of Minerva, OH; several special nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins; also her special little dog "Taffy".
Her funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Locust Grove Baptist Church, 305 Locust Grove Rd., Weaverville, of which she was a member. Reverends Ben Whitmire and Benjamin Heise will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the services. At other times, the family will be at the residence.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Locust Grove Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 305 Locust Grove Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Bartlett's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019