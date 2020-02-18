|
Vera "Louise" Riddle
Weaverville - Vera "Louise" Riddle, age 69, a lifetime resident of Weaverville, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Everyone who knew her knew the beauty she brought to everything she touched with her amazing creativity. It was Louise's joy to beautify their home with flowers. Recent health challenges led to her passing peacefully at the John F. Keever Solace Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Berlon Smiley and Cora Marie Lewis McElroy.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Johnny Riddle; sons, Seth Riddle, and Joshua Riddle and wife Cheri; grandchildren, Paul and Britne; beloved brother, David McElroy and wife Barbara; nieces, Vicki and Caitlin.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Riddle's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020