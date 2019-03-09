Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Swannanoa - Vera Mae Crowder Wallin, 89, of Swannanoa, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bristol and Neil Howell Crowder. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wallin.

Vera is survived by her sons, Ronnie, Jerome, and Bob Wallin as well as eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Burial will be in Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Swannanoa Methodist Church.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
