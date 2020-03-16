|
Verlie Lawing Leatherwood
Black Mountain - Verlie Lawing Leatherwood of Black Mountain, died March 13, 2020. She was born in Forest City, NC, the daughter of Claude Manson and Eva Lackey Lawing; and attended Forest City Elementary and Cool Springs High Schools in Rutherford County before moving to Marion, NC where she graduated from Marion High School. Following graduation from Mars Hill College, she was employed by First Baptist Church, Black Mountain as Church and Financial Secretary and served for twenty-six years before accepting a position with the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove as Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director. She became Manager of Human Resources at BGTC in 1996 and served in that capacity until she retired in 2012.
Verlie was an active member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain, and served in many capacities through the years: Church Trustee, Sanctuary Choir member, Sunday School teacher, member of numerous committees, and a member of the Transition Team and Pastor's Search Committee (2014-16).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Allen Leatherwood, Jr.; and her son, Jack Allen Leatherwood III. Also preceding her were a brother, Hugh D. Lawing; a sister, Ethel L. Bridges; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Worth T. Bridges, Jr. and Bill J. Wood; and a sister-in-law, Betty Searcy Lawing.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacalyn Anne Leatherwood of Swannanoa, NC; grandson, Logan Alexander Ballew of Boone, NC; sister, Carolyn Lawing Wood of Forest City, NC; brothers, Claude M. Lawing, Jr. of Shelby, NC, Perry H. Lawing (Betty Smith) of Marion, NC, and Morrison V. Lawing (Shirley Edney) of Poquoson, VA; sister-in-law, Janet Bentley Lawing of Acworth, GA; ten nieces, six nephews, their spouse and children.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Black Mountain at a later date. The Reverend Dr. Jeremy Shoulta and the Reverend Dr. William Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends before the service.
A private burial will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Capital Improvements Fund of First Baptist Church, PO Box 656, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020