Verlin Shelton
WEAVERVILLE - Verlin Shelton, of Weaverville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. His nephew, Reverend Joseph B. Howard, II will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers the family request, that donations be made to: The , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
For a complete obituary please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019