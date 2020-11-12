Verlin Wesley Enloe
Clyde - Lover of Life and The Lord
November 4, 1931 ~ November 7, 2020
Clyde - Verlin Wesley Enloe, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde.
Verlin was born on November 4, 1931 in Qualla Township, Cherokee, NC. The son of the late Willis Lenoir (W.L.) Enloe and Bessie Hipps Enloe, the youngest of seven children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lenoir Enloe (Lillian); and four sisters, Norma Enloe Harris (Clyde), Mamie Enloe West (Ed), Margie Enloe Nelson (Carl) and Nora Enloe Hayes (Frank); and a brother-in-law, Jack Cordell. He grew up in a loving Christian home and lived in Cherokee until entering the service in 1951 also graduating from Sylva High School. He proudly served in the United States Army as Peacekeeper Guard and Tank Engineering Operator in Austria and was honorably discharged in 1953. In his youth he enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, dancing, playing guitar, and was a member of the Award-Winning Dance Team of Cherokee. He also enjoyed playing music and singing on the porch, in church and with family. Verlin was gifted artistically enjoying photography, writing poetry, carving and making ceramic nativities.
Since childhood, he spent time in the woods and with nature especially loving fishing and hunting. He was especially proud of his prize winning UKC Treeing Walker show dogs and state record brook trout. Verlin graduated from Blanton's Business College and was employed by Dayco Corporation in Waynesville until retirement in 1987 with 30 years' service. Verlin was a lifetime member of the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, active member of the North Carolina Bear Hunter's Association, Walkfar Coon Hunter's Club, Riverside Hunting Club, Russell Road Hunting Club and the National Rifle Association.
He loved gardening each year and observing birds, wildlife, and changing of seasons. Verlin had a passion for reading his Bible and classic westerns. He was a member of the Olivette Methodist Church in Whittier, was baptized in Soco River and was active in attendance at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Clyde. Verlin enjoyed attending family reunions, hosting Christmas celebrations with family and friends and making his home in Haywood County.
Verlin was an exceptional man, kind, loving and affectionate always being thankful and considering himself blessed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Madge Mathews Enloe; one devoted daughter, Karen Yvonne Enloe and son-in-law, Christopher Moody, of the home and Manhattan; one sister, June Enloe Cordell of Asheville; and many deeply loved and dearly loving nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in the Thickety Community of Clyde with the Reverend Steve Harris officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Haywood Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Verlin's nephews. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
In keeping with COVID protocol, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity or church of one's choice.
Deep gratitude is expressed for the loving care received from family, friends and the gracious staff of Haywood Regional Medical Center.
