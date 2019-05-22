|
Verlon E. Rash
Asheville - Verlon Eugene Rash, 88, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home.
A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Carris Eugene and Addie Foster Rash. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Parham Rash; a son, Ronald Verlon Rash; and siblings, Tommy, LG, LeeMar, Naomi, Calvin, Dois, Juby, Ruth and Roger.
Mr. Rash worked for 33 years at Burlington Industries, and while there he established Rash's Used Cars where he bought and refurbished wrecked cars. His work was his hobby which he loved and became a very successful business for 50 years. He liked cars, new, old and fast, and of course NASCAR.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Bailey Rash; two daughters, Sandra Buckner (Kenny) and Susan Johnson (Andy); step-son Glenn Hensley; granddaughters, Caroline Johnston (Kenneth), Haley Stamey (Chad) and Courtney Green (Andy); and great-grandchildren, Kenzi Johnston and Bentley and Brynn Stamey and Josie Green.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Revs. Larry Sprinkle and Allen Rash officiating. Graveside services will follow at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Mark Chase.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to Melissa Clark from Hospice who showed my husband and our daddy that special loving care.
Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Food Program.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019