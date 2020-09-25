Verna Lindsay Fore
Asheville - Verna Lindsay Fore of Asheville, age 88 departed her earthly life on September 22, 2020, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's. Verna is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Charles, and their children: Gene Fore (Cheryl), of Asheville, Carol Injaychock (Tom) of Fort Mill, SC, and Cheryl Longshore (James) of Irmo, SC. She is also survived by her sister, Hilda Stanberry of Aiken, SC, and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings, Jessie Hales, Kate Dickens, and Dennie Lindsay, and her parents, John and Fannie Lindsay.
From an early age, she knew she wanted to be a nurse and obtained her Registered Nursing degree from Mission Hospital in Asheville. After graduating she worked briefly at Haywood Hospital. While in nursing school, Verna met Charles on a blind date while he was on leave from the Navy. After Charles was out of the service, they married and with their few belongings, drove from Asheville, NC to southern California to live near Charles' family. They resided in Ventura where the three children were born, and then Ojai. After ten years they packed their many belongings and returned to Asheville to raise their children. From their home, many family memories were generated including Thanksgiving, birthdays, and family reunion gatherings.
Verna's nursing career in Asheville was for many years at Saint Joseph Hospital. After leaving St. Joseph, she worked for Peer Review, and then MAHEC from where she retired.
She and Charles traveled often. She had been an active member at Victory Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, coordinated events and travels with the Sunshine Club, and sang in the choir.
The family is grateful for many that helped through the Alzheimer's journey, especially the Charlie's Angels caregivers.
Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of Asheville/CarePartners, 21 Belvedere Road, Asheville, NC 28803, or Asheville Memory Care Center 100 Far Horizons Ln, Asheville, NC 28803, two organizations that made a huge difference in the family's Alzheimer's journey.
The service will be private. However, a visit with Charles or a family member you know well, to offer remembrance and supportive conversation will be welcome.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
