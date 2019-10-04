|
Verna Mae Wilde Rice
Mars Hill - Verna Mae Wilde Rice, 78, of Gabriel's Creek Road passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Clayton and Robbie Chandler Wilde. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 2 infant twin brothers. Mrs. Rice is a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church and retired from Micro Switch after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Horace Rice, Jr.; daughter, Gail Grindstaff (John); sister, Velma Hamlin (Eddie); brother, Lester Wilde (Reba) and granddaughter, Savanna Grindstaff.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Locust Grove Baptist Church, with Reverend Ben Whitmire officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 3:00PM prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Rice loved to sing in her church choir, riding the boat at the lake, enjoyed traveling with her husband, cooking, sewing, landscaping, loved her flowers and took pride in her home.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the , 28 Schenck Pkwy Suite 200, Asheville, NC 28803 or Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 305 Locust Grove Road,
Weaverville, NC 28787
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019