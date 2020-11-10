1/1
Vernon Edward Alexander
1953 - 2020
Vernon Edward Alexander

Asheville - On Monday, November 9th, 2020 Vernon Edward Alexander entered his heavenly dwelling place after several months of declining health.

He was the beloved son of Charles Allen Alexander and Bessie Cody Alexander. He was a grandson of Edgar and Mary Cowan Alexander, and Vern and Femmie Moore Cody. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Alexander and a brother, Charles Alexander.

He is survived by his brother, George Alexander; sisters, Jean (Pat) Sharpe, Cynthia (David) Gillespie, Sandra Bryson, Donna Carpenter, and sister and caregiver Ruby Austin; aunts, Ellie Bollerman, Minnie Myers and Decimal Trainer; uncle, Jimmy Alexander; and other family members that love and will miss Vernon including 10 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, along with a host of cousins and friends.

Vernon was an auto mechanic before he became disabled. In his younger years, he loved chasing the race circuit and traveling across the USA. For many years enjoying lake time and fishing has been his favorite past time.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pisgah View Memorial Park, with Pastor Mike McGuire officiating.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
