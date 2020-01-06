|
Vernon Evans
Candler - Vernon Nestle Evans, Jr., 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
Born in San Pedro, California, Vernon was the son of the late Vernon and Edith Young Evans. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Jones; and his son, Allen Evans.
Vernon was proud to serve his country and was employed with the United States Air Force. He advanced to the rank of Master Sergeant, retiring after 26 dedicated years of service.
Left to cherish Vernon's memory are his loving wife of 57 years, JoAnn Rice Evans; his son, James Evans, and his wife, Julie; his daughter, Carla Norris, and her husband, Donald; his daughter-in-law, Cecelia Evans; his son-in-law, David Jones; his sister, Joanne Lee Lundy; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Carraway, Larry Allen Evans, Kasey Evans, Kersti Evans, Gabrielle Norris, Angellica Norris, Jamie Evans, Lindsey Evans, Kaitlyn Evans, Lauren Evans, Evan Jones, Whitney Jones, Ryan Jones, ReAnn Jones, and Kevin Woody, who was loved as a grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Candler. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum.
The care of Mr. Evans has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020