Vernon Luther "Bud" Allen
Vernon Luther "Bud" Allen

Barnardsville - Vernon Luther "Bud" Allen, age 95, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He is the son of the late Hascue and Donnie Dillingham Allen. He is a US Army Veteran and a member and deacon at Carson's Chapel Baptist Church.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene Pegg Allen; daughter, Toni Allen Eller (Russ), son, Keith Boyd Allen (Deedee); eight grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends David Crowder, Rotha Wilson and Jonathan Eller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be held. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed during services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
AUG
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
