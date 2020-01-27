|
Vernon Penley, Jr.
Asheville - Vernon Victor Penley, Jr., 77, of Avondale Road, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
Mr. Penley was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and a Dry Wall Specialist.
He was the son of the late Vernon Victor Penley and Mary Ethel Cothran Penley and was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mickey Minyard, Jr.
Surviving are his wife whom he married January 27, 1968, Leila Maxine Penley of the home; sons, Ralph Victor Penley and wife, Kim, Brian Keith Penley (Leah) all of Asheville and Joey Hollifield of Hudson; daughters, Tina Penley of Weaverville and Sherry Minyard of Asheville; sisters, Elaine Elkins and husband, Jimmy of Asheville and Sharon Woody of Leicester; 8 grandchilden; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with his nephew, Pastor Marc Penley officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home, and at all other times, the family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Leila Penley to assist with expenses.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020