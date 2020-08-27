Vetice Bates
Mars Hill - Vetice Arthur Bates, 74, of Mars Hill passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County. Vetice is the son of the late Clifford Bates and Hilda "Faye" Buckner Bates. Mr. Bates was employed as an engineer with Square D Schneider Electric for 40 years. He loved his family, the outdoors, his horses, and his dog, Dixie. He served as President of Back Country Horseman of Big Creek and was a founding member of Back Country Horseman of North Carolina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was known for his campfire cooking at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Mr. Bates was a lifelong member and Sunday School teacher at Gabriel's Creek Baptist Church.
Vetice is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Pamela H. Bates; daughters, Christine Penland (Keith) of Asheville and JoAnya Bates of Mars Hill; and grandchildren, Briana Bates of Mars Hill and Ella Penland of Asheville.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Gabriel's Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Gary Coates and Reverend Harry Culbertson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Madison Home Care & Hospice and his nurse, Misty Shuffler for the loving care they gave Mr. Bates during his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gabriel's Creek Baptist Church Building and Grounds fund at 132 Gabriel's Creek Church Road, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
