Viannah "Ellen" Grigg Moss
Swannanoa - Viannah "Ellen" Grigg Moss was born to Wade and Pauline Grigg on June 21, 1935 in Gaffney, SC. She passed away July 28, 2019.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Roland and Roger B. Moss; daughter, Marsha Roland; grandson, Charles Jones; and brother, John W. Grigg.
Surviving are a son, Clifton Moss of the home; daughter, Kayla R. Branch (Sam); sons, Ricky Moss (Angel) and Terry Moss (Toni) all of Swannanoa, and Michael Moss of Canton; grandchildren, Starla Crawford of Dallas, NC and Joshua Branch (Lisa) of Swannanoa; sister-in-law, Betty W. Grigg of Gaffney, SC; niece, Lisa Grigg-McAbee (Butch) of Blacksburg, SC; 7 additional grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Swannanoa Free Will Baptist Church, 200 Park Street, Swannanoa, NC 28778. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Jack Ward and Rev. Bobby Shehan officiating.
Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Kayla Branch, 16 Tolstoy Trail, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 30, 2019