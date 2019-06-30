|
In memory of Vic Fisher who passed away June 29, 2014 after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. We feel the linger of your spirit helping us from day-to-day and know you'd loved it, if here with us you could stay. The family grows and we keep in mind the words you used, the stories you told, the lessons of life you shared. We will continue these for you and for us. We feel the sting of loss still and wish we could pick up the phone and hear your voice or sit and visit to see your smile again. Miss your jokes and didn't think we'd ever say that. Rest Easy Daddy, we're doing great.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019