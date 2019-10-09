Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Vicie King Franklin Testerman

Vicie King Franklin Testerman Obituary
Vicie King Franklin Testerman

Asheville - Vicie King Franklin Testerman, 94, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.

A native of the Sandy Mush community, Vicie was a daughter of the late Dertha King Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Franklin, and granddaughter, Skylina Pike.

Surviving are her daughters, Dorothy Lawson and Mary Frances Pike Devlin; sons, James Franklin and Vernon Franklin; granddaughters, Ashley Marie Franklin and Amanda Franklin Holder; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Noelle Franklin, Christian Lee Franklin and Mason Lee Franklin.

Graveside services for Mrs. Testerman will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Paynes Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Perry Burke will officiate.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
