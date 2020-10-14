Vicki Capps Cooper



Greenville - Vicki Capps Cooper, wife of Ken Cooper, died October 12, 2020 in Greenville, SC. She was the daughter of Gene Thomas Capps of Candler, NC and the late Sue Stevens Capps.



Born May 11, 1947 in Asheville, NC, Vicki graduated from Erwin High School in Asheville. She was married for forty years to Ken Cooper of Greenville, SC.



She was employed as a legal assistant for 31 years in the law department of the Flour Corporation in Greenville before retiring in 2011. She was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.



With a particular interest in history, Vicki loved her visits to Virginia and the Biltmore House in Asheville. She enjoyed learning about the traditions, customs, and clothing of the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries.



In addition to her husband and father, Vicki is survived by three brothers, Steve Capps and his wife, Adryana of Atlanta, GA, Dana Capps and his wife, Lizeth of Candler, NC and Phillip Capps and his wife, Penny of Weaverville, NC; eight much-loved nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Penny Cooper of Greenville, SC.



Vicki cherished her close friendship with two life-long friends, Marie Moseley and Marian Whiteside both of Asheville, NC. Wonderful memories were made and will be cherished of their many visits together.



The family appreciates the expressions of support received during these difficult days and asks that memorials be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard, 2840 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher, NC.



Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, Arden, NC is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store